Disposable Medical Sensors Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027 – Sensirion AG, ST Microelectronics, MEMSIC Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Coividien plc

The global Disposable Medical Sensors Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Disposable Medical Sensors players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Disposable Medical Sensors are portable, compact and handheld components used in various medical devices for diagnostics, patient monitoring and therapeutics. The assimilation of the disposable sensors into the various medical devices help in remote patient monitoring and on site patient observation in healthcare centers.

The Disposable Medical Sensors Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular and kidney disorders, growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing initiatives of the governments worldwide, growing investments in the healthcare sector and continuous improvements in the wearable technology.

1. Measurement Specialties

2. Sensirion AG

3. ST Microelectronics

4. MEMSIC Inc.

5. Smiths Medical

6. Philips Healthcare

7. GE Healthcare

8. Medtronic

9. Honeywell International Inc

10. Coividien plc

The global Disposable Medical Sensors market is segmented into Application, Placement Type, Type of Sensors and End User. Based on Application the market is segmented as Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics and Therapeutics. Based on Placement Type the market is segmented into Implantable Sensors, Invasive Sensors, Ingestible Sensors and Wearable Sensors. Based on Type of Sensors the market is segmented as Biosensors, Accelerometers, Image Sensors, Temperature Sensors, MR Position Sensors, Force Sensors and Humidity Sensors. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Disposable Medical Sensors Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

