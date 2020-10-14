Medical Cannabis Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

A most recent review on Medical Cannabis Market is led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Medical Cannabis Market showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2027*. Market analysis included here gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the fastest development amid the estimate forecast frame. And not to mention, before giving it to the end users, all this information is assessed and validated by the market experts.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

MAjor Players

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Less side effects of the cannabis as compared to the other treatment options is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing clinical trials and research development activities, rising disposable income, and rising healthcare spending will drive the medical cannabis market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Medical Cannabis Market,By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country,species, derivatives, application and route of administration as referenced above.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical cannabis market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical cannabis market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical cannabis market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis market.

