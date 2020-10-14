Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

A most recent review on Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2027*. Market analysis included here gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the fastest development amid the estimate forecast frame. And not to mention, before giving it to the end users, all this information is assessed and validated by the market experts.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Drug discovery informatics is a method which generates large amount of data and information on drug and diseases which is used for research and development. It is usually used to speed up the screening drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics creates correct real- time data and increase the speed of the drug innovation process. Rising chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes etc. is the major factor fuelling the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global drug discovery informatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug discovery informatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

