OPTOGENETICS ACTUATORS AND SENSORS MARKET TOP KEY PLAYERS ARE COHORENT, INC., THORLABS, INC., PRIZMATIX , BRUKER, SCIENTIFICA

Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market, By Product Type (Light Instruments, Actuators, Sensors), Application (Neuroscience, Retinal diseases treatment, Hearing problem treatment, Behavioral tracking, Cardiovascular alignment, Pacing), Disease Type (Retinal Disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Anxiety & Depression, Autism, Schizophrenia, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global optogenetics actuators and sensors market is expected to to reach USD 593.50 million by 2026 from USD 526.86 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 1.50%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rising applications of the product due to the rapid technological advancements taking place in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the optogenetics actuators and sensors market are Elliot Scientific Ltd., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd. (SLOC), GenSight Biologics, Danaher, Cohorent, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Prizmatix , Bruker, Scientifica, Judges Scientific plc, Addgene, THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Noldus Information Technology, Merck KGaA, agtc, Circuit Therapeutics, Inc., Laserglow technologies, REGENXBIO Inc., Cobalt International Energy, Inc. and Visual Solutions, Inc., Others.

The Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market research report acts as a strong backbone for Medical Devices industry with which it can surpass the competition. The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report comprehensively studies consumption or sales of the market, focuses on the top players with respect to sales, price, revenue and market share (volume and value) for each region. Analysis of consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global market by considering the past, present and future state of the industry has been conducted. All the market drivers and restraints in the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors report have been derived using SWOT analysis.

The optogenetics actuators and sensors report encompasses an exhaustive Study of this business space with regards to pivotal industry drivers, market share analysis, and the latest trends characterizing the System industry landscape. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of optogenetics actuators and sensors market in the forecast timeline. It also provides key strategies followed by leading industry manufacturers and section markets like product specifications, volume, production value, and feasibility analysis, classification based on types and end-user applications.

The optogenetics actuators and sensors report providing a comprehensive outline of invention, industry requirement, technology, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, investment and business growth. This optogenetic actuators and sensors report discovering diverse topics such as regional market scope, product-market various applications, market size according to specific product sales and revenue by region.

Market Definition: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market

Optogenetics is one of the newly added techniques in neuroscience that uses optically activated proteins to control the neuronal function. Optogenetics provides treatment options for diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. These techniques allow activation or inhibition of the specific neurons with a high degree of temporal, spatial and neurochemical precision. This technique can be utilized to control movement of neuron and to understand the functioning of brain cells at cellular level.

According to WHO factsheet in 2016, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the globally causes of visual impairment with a blindness prevalence of 8.7 %.

Segmentation: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market

By Product Type

Light Instruments

– LEDs

– LASERS

By Actuators

Channelrhodospin

Halorhodospin

Archaerhodospin

By Sensors

Calcium sensors awquorin

Cameleon

Gcamp

Chloride

Membrane gated

By Application

Neuroscience

Retinal diseases treatment

Hearing problem treatment

Behavioral tracking

Cardiovascular alignment

Pacing

By Disease Type

Retinal Disorders

Parkinson’s Disease

Anxiety & Depression

Autism

Schizophrenia

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Elliot Scientific Ltd. launched ultra-high-power LED illumination systems with an output up to 4 watts. It incorporates modular components with the latest technology to provide mLED illumination systems that have output up-to 4 watts.

In May 2015, Laserglow Technologies, launched a red wavelength solution (635 nm collimated diode). Laserglow also offers 635 nm laser systems in a single transverse profile model for demanding free space users.

