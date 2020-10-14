Neuroendoscopy Market Forecasts by Clarus Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Locamed Ltd, Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

Neuroendoscopy Market is expected to reach USD 253 Million by 2025, from USD 171.2 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In the Global Neuroendoscopy Market report, the complete and crystal clear outline of the Neuroendoscopy Market is penned down which is helpful for many businesses. With this report not only an unskilled individual but also a professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. Charts, TOC, graphs and tables included in the report help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This Neuroendoscopy Market report provides key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance for individuals interested in the industry.

Some of the major players operating in the global neuroendoscopy market are Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clarus Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Locamed Ltd, Machida Endoscope Co. Lt, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Machida Endoscope, Medtronic, Karl Storz, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Visionsense Corporatio, Olympus Corporation, Entellus Medical, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, CONMED Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc, Arthrex Inc, Aesculap Inc, Hawk among others.

Global Neuroendoscopy Market, By Product (Rigid Neuroendoscope and Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy and Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By Usability (Reusable Neuroendoscopes, Disposable Neuroendoscopes), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics & Clinical Laboratories and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Neuroendoscopy Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global neuroendoscopy market in the next 8 years. Neuroendoscopy is advanced and minimally invasive surgery method which is performed through endoscope. Neuroendoscopy is performed in order to suspect the brain tumor. This test is performed for brain tumors such as ventricular tumors, skull base tumors, metastatic brain tumors, acoustic neuromas and others. Neuroendoscopy is preferred over traditional brain tumor methods because it is less painful, less scarring and provides quick recovery from surgery. It is more accessible for surgery inside the skull. In this process, better surgical tools are used to decrease the complications of surgery. According to Hydrocephalus Association U.S., out of 1000 babies 1 to 2 babies, suffer from hydrocephalus. In December 2017, Stryker Corporation declared the acquisition of Entellus Medical, Inc. This agreement resulted in the share enhancement for Stryker Corporation.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in prevalence of neurological disorders.

Government initiatives towards brain related ailments

Benefits of neuroendoscopic surgeries over conventional brain surgery

Advancement in technology of Neuroendoscopy

High cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global Neuroendoscopy Market

The global neuroendoscopy market is segmented into product, application, usability and geography.

Based on product, the global neuroendoscopy market is segmented into rigid and flexible neuroendoscopes. Rigid neuroendoscopes is further segmented into rigid videoscopes and rigid fiberscopes.

Based on application, the global neuroendoscopy market is segmented into transnasal, intraventricular and transcranial neuroendoscopy.

Based on the usability, the global neuroendoscopy market is segmented into reusable and disposable neuroendoscopes.

Based on geography, the global neuroendoscopy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Neuroendoscopy Market

The global neuroendoscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuroendoscopy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

