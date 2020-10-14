Split Transformer Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027 | Janitza electronics GmbH, Jensen, LIFASA

The Split Transformer Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Split Transformer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A split-phase power system transformer is one with multiple series-connected (in-phase) AC voltage sources, providing power to loads at more than one voltage. The growth of the split transformer market is mainly driven by the rise in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and the renewable energy sector’s development.

Top Key Players:-Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH, General Electric, GFUVE ELECTRONICS, Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Janitza electronics GmbH, Jensen, LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

New investments and overall expenditure in the transmission and distribution markets have been driven by grid stability and reliability, with fewer significant outages occurring in recent years. Despite a strong focus on the renewal of grid infrastructure, particularly in Europe, a significant expansion of the grid network has also occurred. The total transmission and distribution line length installed reached 69.5 million kilometers in 2011; that figure is expected to reach 74.2 million kilometers in 2016. All such factors are likely to contribute to the split transformer market’s growth during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Split Transformer industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global split transformer market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the split transformer market is segmented into: High Frequency, Intermediate Frequency, and Low Frequency. On the basis of end-use industry, the split transformer market is segmented into: Automobile Industry, Shipping Industry, Equipment Manufacturing Industry, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Split Transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Split Transformer market in these regions.

