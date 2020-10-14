Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market:

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

Key players/manufacturers:

Fuel Cell Energy

Panasonic

Plug Power

Intelligent Energy

Toshiba

Hyster-Yale Group

Ballard Power Systems

Doosan Fuel Cell

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Pearl Hydrogen

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016. Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 – 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level. The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2023, from 1310 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Major Applications are as follows:

Stationary

Transport