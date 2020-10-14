Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glassfibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. GFRG (or GRG) is a non-combustible material (test results of flame spread and smoke development values as per ASTM E-84) and even the largest parts only weigh 2-3 pounds per square foot (10-15 kg/m2). Similar to traditional plaster castings but considerably lighter and stronger, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is typically field finished with any interior paint. Joints can be taped and finishing is similar to drywall finishing. The use of post-consumer recycled material, the fact that GFRG castings are made to size and are designed to minimize excessive framing, makes Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum a favorable choice for LEED or green construction projects.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glass fibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. In 1977, glass reinforced gypsum was introduced to the UK from the United States. This was a new concept in building materials. It was a lightweight, strong and durable material. It could be used for both structural and decorative interior construction, and it would prove to be enormously popular throughout the later 20th century. It remains highly popular today, thanks to its flexibility as a material, and the fact that it can be easily used in a very wide range of settings.GFRG offer a wide range of applications, from the casinos, hotels, entertainment centers to public buildings. In 2016, the casino and entertainment center industry was the largest filed with 51% consumption market share.In the future, as raw material costs and wage costs change, we tend to believe that prices will rise. But, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Developing countries will maintain a rapid growth rate. On the whole, we believe the industry will maintain a good growth rate.The worldwide market for Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2023, from 670 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

