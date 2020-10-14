Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Cuprous oxide (Cu2O) is an oxide of copper also known as Copper(I) oxide. It is insoluble in water and organic solvents. We are manufacturing it by electrolysis method. Cuprous oxide is commonly used as a pigment, a fungicide and an antifouling agent for marine paints. It is used in agricultural fungicide, seed dressing; In Mineral supplements against an insufficiency of copper in the diet of animals, colorant for porcelain, glazes and glass.As an catalyst in various dyes and pharmaceutical industries. Cuprous oxide was the first substance known to behave as a semiconductor. The biological property of copper compounds takes important role in as fungicides in agriculture and biocides in antifouling paints for ships and wood preservations.

American Chemet

PERRYCHEM

Taixing Smelting

Huayi Chemical

Century Metal Products

Jiangsu Teho Metal Industry

Zhongzhenghuamei Technology

This report focuses on the Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Catalyst

Colorant

Antifouling Agent

Fungicide

Pigment