Global Antiemetics Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi Aventis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Astellas

Johnson & Johnson

Antiemetics are therapeutic agents that are effective against nausea and vomiting. Nausea and vomiting are the symptoms of several medical conditions such as motion sickness, dizziness, pregnancy, emotional stress and food poisoning. These drugs are often used to treat the side effects of other medications including opioid analgesics, Chemotherapy and general anesthetics.

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress