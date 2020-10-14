Global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Ventricular assist devices are implantable mechanical pumps used in controlling the blood flow from ventricles of heart to the rest of body. These devices replicate the functioning of ventricles and are implanted to the end of heart and to helps the flow of blood from ventricles to the body. These flow pumps could be either pulsatile or continuous, where the continuous flow pump circulates blood continuously, while the pulsatile pump mimics the natural heart pulse.

HeartWare International

Abiomed

Thoratec

Syncardia System

Sun Medical Technology Research

St. Jude Medical

Reliant Heart

Jarvik Heart

Cardiac Assist

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market are growing patients' pool with heart failures and shortage of heart donors. Additionally, the technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) are devices that add to the market growth.

LAVD

RVAD

BiVAD Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital