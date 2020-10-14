Global Embolization Particle Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Embolization Particle Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Embolization Particle market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Embolization Particle manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Embolization Particle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Embolization Particle or embolisation refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream. It may be pathological (in which sense it is also called embolism), for example a pulmonary embolism, or therapeutic, as a hemostatic treatment for bleeding or as a treatment for some types of cancer by deliberately blocking blood vessels to starve the tumor cells.

Sirtex Medical

Merit Medical

Cook Medical

BTG Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

HENGRUI Medical

INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

USA has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Embolization Particle market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Embolization Particle in 2016. In the industry, Sirtex Medical profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Merit Medical and BTG Medical ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 23.11%, 17.44% and 14.53% in 2016. Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Embolization Particle, including Microspheres, Particles, DEBs and Radio-Embolic Microspheres. And Microspheres is the main type for Embolization Particle, and the Microspheres reached a sales value of approximately 347.54 M USD in 2016, with 34.55% of global sales volume.

Microspheres

Particles (e.g. PVA Particles

Gelfoam Particles)

Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

Radio-Embolic Microspheres (e.g. Therasphere and SIRSphere) Major Applications are as follows:

Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization (treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH)

Liver Tumor Embolization

Trauma Embolization