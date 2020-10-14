Precipitated Silicas Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Precipitated Silicas Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Precipitated Silicas market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Precipitated Silicas manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Precipitated Silicas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Precipitated silica, a form of synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide, is derived from quartz sand, a crystalline form of silicon dioxide. The physical properties of precipitated silica can be manipulated during the manufacturing process to deliver products with a wide range of performance-enhancing features engineered for many different end-use applications.

Evnoik

Rhodia (Solvay)

Huber Engineered Materials

PPG

OSC Group

WR Grace

Tosoh Silica

Quechen Silicon

Zhuzhou Xinglong

Fujian Zhengsheng

Shandong Link

Fujian ZhengYuan

Shandong Jinneng

Hengcheng Silica

Fujian Fengrun

Tonghua Shuanglong

Jiangxi Blackcat

The precipitated silicas industry concentration is low, and the manufacturing bases are distributed all over the world. Currently the major producers are mainly distributed in the United States, EU, Japan and China. China is the largest producer and consumer, but the outputs are the low-end products; the high-end products are produced by the giants like Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, PPG, OSC Group, WR Grace and Tosoh Silica etc., which established the factories all over the world, though acquisitions or wholly foreign-owned and joint ventures.In the past five years, the precipitated silicas industry developed rapidly, and the price of precipitated silicas products was of the downward trend, due to the prices of raw material and the downstream demand. In the future, the market is full of uncertainty, especially in the next two years; the global economy will be in fluctuation, especially for the Chinese economy, downward pressure is big and the demand will slow down. The new increase point may come from Asia, especially from India, but it also is uncertain. Major Classifications are as follows:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade Major Applications are as follows:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade Major Applications are as follows:

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial