Analytics as a Service Market 2020 : What Are The Important Growth Factors? Market IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology

Los Angeles, United States – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Analytics as a Service market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Analytics as a Service market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Analytics as a Service market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Analytics as a Service Market are: IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology, HPE, SAS, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, GoodData, Microsoft

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Analytics as a Service market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Analytics as a Service market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Analytics as a Service market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Analytics as a Service Market by Type Segments:

Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics Analytics as a Service

Global Analytics as a Service Market by Application Segments:

, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Wholesale, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Energy and Utility, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Predictive Analytics

1.2.3 Prescriptive Analytics

1.2.4 Diagnostic Analytics

1.2.5 Descriptive Analytics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.3.3 Retail and Wholesale

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Telecommunication and IT

1.3.8 Energy and Utility

1.3.9 Travel and Hospitality

1.3.10 Transportation and Logistics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Analytics as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Analytics as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Analytics as a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Analytics as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Analytics as a Service Revenue

3.4 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Analytics as a Service Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Analytics as a Service Area Served

3.6 Key Players Analytics as a Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.3 DXC Technology

11.3.1 DXC Technology Company Details

11.3.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

11.3.3 DXC Technology Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.3.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

11.4 HPE

11.4.1 HPE Company Details

11.4.2 HPE Business Overview

11.4.3 HPE Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.4.4 HPE Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 HPE Recent Development

11.5 SAS

11.5.1 SAS Company Details

11.5.2 SAS Business Overview

11.5.3 SAS Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.5.4 SAS Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAS Recent Development

11.6 Google

11.6.1 Google Company Details

11.6.2 Google Business Overview

11.6.3 Google Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.6.4 Google Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Google Recent Development

11.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

11.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

11.7.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview

11.7.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

11.8 EMC

11.8.1 EMC Company Details

11.8.2 EMC Business Overview

11.8.3 EMC Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.8.4 EMC Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 EMC Recent Development

11.9 GoodData

11.9.1 GoodData Company Details

11.9.2 GoodData Business Overview

11.9.3 GoodData Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.9.4 GoodData Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 GoodData Recent Development

11.10 Microsoft

11.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.10.3 Microsoft Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Analytics as a Service market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Analytics as a Service market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Analytics as a Service markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Analytics as a Service market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Analytics as a Service market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Analytics as a Service market.

