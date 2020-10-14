Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Smart Greenhouse Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Smart Greenhouse market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Smart Greenhouse manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Smart Greenhouse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology. Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system. Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops.

At present, in United States, Israel and Netherlands, the smart greenhouse industry is at a more advanced level, the world's most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese smart greenhouse production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Now the production and consumption are basically done locally, the import and export is not huge in each region. In the past, some companies and governments import product from the companies in Netherlands and United States, but due to the design, environment and climate factors, the product was not working well in these regions. Therefore now import and export remains at a low quantity level. The worldwide market for Smart Greenhouse is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

