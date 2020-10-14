Sodium Percarbonate Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market covers complete data of the various segments in the Sodium Percarbonate market study. The assessment contains the descriptions of the market dynamics, environmental analysis, industry prospects, value chain, market volume, status, and technological upgrades.

Sodium Percarbonate Market report will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information.

Sodium percarbonate is highly crystalline powder used for cleaning purpose. It is colorless, hygroscopic, water soluble solid which is an addition product of sodium carbonate and hydrogen peroxide. Sodium percarbonate is mainly available in coated and uncoated form, whereas it is widely being available in tablet form especially in water treatment applications. It is mainly used as detergent agent, cleaning agent, bleaching agent in most of the cleaning applications. Use of tablet type of sodium percarbonate is growing at a moderate pace as it is comparatively easy to use in end use applications than powder form.As per the analysis, global sodium percarbonate market anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years and reach USD 1,950 million by 2023, growing at CAGR of 8.24%. Household cleaning applications holds major demand for sodium percarbonate over the years and driving global growth. Factors including increasing per capita income, consistent growing population, and favorable government regulations encouraging global demand. Furthermore, textile industry extensively uses sodium percarbonate for bleaching purposes which is emerged as an important growth driver. Growing purchasing power linked with demand for customized clothing has played crucial role. On the other hand, coated type of sodium percarbonate was dominated global market and accounted for 68% global share growing at 8.27% followed by uncoated sodium percarbonate. Coated type is highly favorable among end use industries including household cleaning, textile, and papermaking. Based on applications, detergent agents occupied majority of the market and accounted for 48% global share. Household and industrial cleaning applications have led the domination of this segment in 2016. On the basis of end use industries household cleaning single handedly driving global growth followed by commercial laundry. Household industry covered almost more than half of the market growing at CAGR of 8.24%. Additionally, laundry (commercial) growing at highest CAGR of 8.24% which is expected to progress in global shares in the coming years due to growing economic development across the major economies.

List of Top Sodium Percarbonate Market Key-Manufactures:

Solvay AG

Evonik Industries AG

OCI Peroxygens LLC

Kemira

Khimprom

HOGYE HOLDING GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

JINKE Company Limited.

Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Coltd

Wuxi wanma chemical co.

ltd

and Hodogaya Chemical Co.ltd among others.

Global Sodium Percarbonate market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Sodium Percarbonate market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Sodium Percarbonate market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

