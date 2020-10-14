Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging.

Sealed lead acid batteries are one of the predominantly used batteries in automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial cars and motorcycles. The rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in various developing countries across the globe is one among the chief drivers of lead acid battery market. Increasing requirement of uninterrupted power supply in industries, corporate offices, hospitals, research institutions, educational institutes and houses further add to demand of these batteries. Implementation of smart grid projects, deployment of vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing usage of hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and increasing span of telecom towers are some of the underlying demand drivers for lead acid battery across the globe.In global market, the consumption of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery increases from 209861.05 Million VAh in 2012 to 294841.64 Million VAh in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.87%. In 2016, the global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery consumption market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 51.40% of global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery sales. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.22% global consumption share.At present, some of the key players in global Lead Acid Battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, Sebang, Atlasbx, Amara Raja, C&D Technologies, Trojan, First National Battery, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Coslight Technology. On the basis of applications the market is segmented as automotive starter, motorcycles and electric bikes, forklifts and other vehicles and UPS. Automotive Starter and Motorcycles and Electric Bikes segments collectively contributed to the 68.58% of market consumptions in 2016. UPS application segment is identified as one of the fastest growing market during the past five years with CAGR of 10.64%. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery production will show a trend of steady growth. The worldwide market for Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 46800 million US$ in 2024, from 30600 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

