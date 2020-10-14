Automotive Fog Lights Market 2020 Size,Share Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2023

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market covers complete data of the various segments in the Automotive Fog Lights market study. The assessment contains the descriptions of the market dynamics, environmental analysis, industry prospects, value chain, market volume, status, and technological upgrades.

Automotive Fog Lights Market report will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information.

Fog lights are one of the most important parts in vehicle as they are used for clear visibility in darkness and helps in viewing the better road condition in darkness. Fog lights are placed bottom of head lights and mounted on bumpers. In automotive market, fog lights are completely a separate units from standard headlights.The global automotive fog lights market has seen a potential growth over the last few years and it has been anticipated that the market will retain the same growth during the forecast period. The global fog lights market looks very promising due to the major driving factors such as rapidly increasing sales of new vehicles, rising concern over road safety, major development on fog light by key players in emerging economies, shifting preference for aftermarket services and others. Despite these factors, the fog lights market could face some growth challenges during forecast period such as strict government regulation over vehicle and road safety along with no objection certification and increasing pricing pressure. Moreover, the major opportunities that have knocked the doors for automotive fog lights manufacturers is that increasing preferences for fog lights among huge vehicles users for safety as well as aesthetic appeal coupled with rising disposable income in emerging economies. As per analysis, the global automotive fog lights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, where the market value is projected to reach USD 3,928.5 million by 2023 from USD 2,475.3 million in 2016.Furthermore, in the global automotive fog lights market, it has been experienced that there has been a substantial increase in sales of new vehicles that has fuelled the demand and growth of automotive fog lights market. The increase in the sales of new vehicles has mainly been because of competitive and diverse options available for finance. The availability of finance has eased the purchase of vehicles, which in turn has increased the demand for fog lights in automotive industry. Another factor responsible for the increase in vehicle sales, is the macroeconomic development and the rise in the global middle class consumers. According to OICA, the sales of new vehicles have been increased from 2013 to 2016. In 2013, the number of vehicle sold were 85.6 million while in 2016 it was 9.38 million.

List of Top Automotive Fog Lights Market Key-Manufactures: –

General Electric (U.S.)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Valeo S.A. (France)

Warn Industries

Inc (U.S.)

Autolite (India) Ltd (India)

PIAA Corporation (U.S.) and J.W. Speaker (U.S.).

