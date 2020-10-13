LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY MARKET GROWTH BY 2026 | COOK, MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES, PENTAX MEDICAL, CARL ZEISS AG

Laser Endomicroscopy Market By Type (CLE, VLE), CLE Product Type (Probe-Based, Endoscopy-Based), CLE Application (Pancreatic, Luminal, Biliary, Others), End-Users (Diagnostic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Laser Endomicroscopy Market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing benefits such as efficiency and lack of pain associated with the adoption of these systems.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laser endomicroscopy market are Cook, Mauna Kea Technologies, PENTAX Medical, Carl Zeiss AG, NinePoint Medical, Inc. and Zygo Corporation.

Market Definition:

Laser endomicroscopy is an innovative diagnostic/imaging technology utilized in various endoscopic procedures. This laser endomicroscopy is segmented on two categories namely, confocal laser endomicroscopy, volumetric laser endomicroscopy.

Confocal laser endomicroscopy can be defined as a technique used in the detection of gastrointestinal and pancreatobiliary diseases during an endoscopic procedure. This technique is used for the magnification of mucosal layer present in the gastrointestinal tract. This technique involves the usage of low-power laser and capturing of that light through a pinhole which is reflected from the tissues or organs.

Volumetric laser endomicroscopy can be defined as an endoscopic imaging technology which utilizes the advanced levels of optical coherence tomography along with a combination of infrared lights and balloon-based probes for the imaging of esophagus, allowing for the real-time detection of any abnormalities present on the surface or subsurface along with the helping guide the physician during an endoscopic procedure.

Market Drivers

Increasing efficiency of diagnosis and accurate nature of these procedures, are factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing worldwide prevalence of gastric diseases globally, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Significant costs associated with the devices & technology, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of skilled professionals required for the usage of these systems, are factors restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Type

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE)

Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE)

By CLE (Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy) Product Type

Probe-Based

Endoscopy-Based

By CLE (Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy) Application

Pancreatic

Luminal

Biliary

Others

By End-Users

Diagnostic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Mauna Kea Technologies announced that they had received the U.S. FDA clearance for their Cellvizo 100 series models F400 and F800 confocal laser endomicroscopy platforms. The platforms designed for usage with company’s CranioFlex confocal miniprobe during brain surgery. The approval of the system allows for better diagnostic and therapeutic procedures of the brain and spinal tumors.

In October 2017, NinePoint Medical, Inc. announced the presentation of new clinical results data for their “NvisionVLE Imaging System with Real-Time Targeting” at the plenary session World Congress of Gastroenterology organized by the American College of Gastroenterology 2017 held in October in Florida, United States. The data highlighted that the usage of this technology helped in better detection of dysplasia in patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global laser endomicroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laser endomicroscopy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

