Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market Outlook 2020||Industry Key Players-Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

An ever-increasing competition has kept many challenges in front of the businesses. To beat these challenges and ride fast in the industry, worldwide Still's Disease Treatment market research report is the key. All the studies performed to generate this Still's Disease Treatment report are based on large group sizes and also at global level. CAGR values for the market for an estimated forecast period of 2020 to 2026 are mentioned in the report which helps determine costing and investment values or strategies.

Global Still’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Still’s Disease treatment market are AB2 Bio Ltd., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received an expanded approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in the Japan for Actemra (tocilizumab), interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult Still’s disease. This approval immensely change the treatment landscape as existing corticosteroids therapy has not respondent sufficient treatment for patient suffering from Still’s disease.

In April 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB received an expanded approval from the European Commission for Kineret (anakinra), an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of Still’s Disease. It has been previously approved for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. This approval addresses the important unmet medical need in this patient population as well as expanded clinical indication of Kineret.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Still’s disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Still’s disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL STILL’S DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET

By Therapy Type

(Corticosteroids Therapy, Pain Management and Others),

Drugs

(Anakinra, Canakinumab, Tocilizumab and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

