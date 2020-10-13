Global Wound Debridement Devices Market Expanding Application Areas To Drive The Global Market Growth 2027 ||Sanara MedTech Inc, PulseCare Medical, Arobella Medical, Histologics, LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Wound debridement devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8911.5 million in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising cases of burn injuries is expected to enhance the demand for the market.

The major players covered in the wound debridement devices market report are Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medaxis, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Sanara MedTech Inc, PulseCare Medical, Arobella Medical, Histologics, LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Misonix, BSN medical, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc,among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In 2017, the global wound debridement devices market is dominated by Smith & Nephew with market share of 30.9%, followed by Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Biomet, BSN medical, and others by 22.4%

The hydrosurgical segment is dominating the global wound debridement devices market.

Autolytic method segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global Wound Debridement Devices Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing number of diabetes and related wounds, increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of burn cases, increased awareness towards wound care management. On the other hand, high cost of advanced wound debridement products is restraining the market.

By Product

(Hydro Surgical Debridement Devices, Low-Frequency Ultrasound Devices, Surgical Wound Debridement Devices, Mechanical Debridement Pads, Traditional Wound Debridement Devices, Larval Therapy),

By Method

(Autolytic, Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Maggot),

Application

(Chronic Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burn Cases),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, Nursing Facilities, Wound Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), Wound Type (Venous Leg Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Others Wounds), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

