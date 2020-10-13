South East Asia Newborn Screening Market Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by Baebies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danahar, Hill-Rom Services Inc

South East Asia newborn screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the South East Asia newborn screening market report are PerkinElmer Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Trivitron Healthcare, Baebies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danahar, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Masimo, Medtronic, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A., among others domestic players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

South East Asia Newborn Screening Market Scope and Market Size

South East Asia newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on test type, the South East Asia newborn screening market is segmented into dried blood spot test, hearing screen test, critical congenital heart diseases.

Based on product type, the South East Asia newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assay kits.

Based on technology, the South East Asia newborn screening market is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, hearing screen technology, pulse oximetry screening technology, immunoassays and enzymatic assays, electrophoresis, DNA-based assays.

Based on disease type, the south East Asia newborn screening market is segmented into critical congenital heart diseases, newborn hearing loss, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis (CF), and maple.

Based on end user, the South East Asia newborn screening market is segmented into hospital, paediatric clinics.

Drivers: Newborn Screening Market

Rising prevalence of newborn screening

Technological advancements in screening

Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies

High cost of automated devices

Opportunity:

Next-generation sequencing technology for newborn screening

Challenge:

Lack of skilled professionals



