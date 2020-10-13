Skin Rejuvenation Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2027

North America is anticipated to be a majorly lucrative region for the expansion of the worldwide market. This region exhibits high market attractiveness, & is the biggest regional market. It is directing the market as last years & this is mainly going to remain so throughout the assessment period. The North America skin rejuvenation market will foresee the maximum expansion to record a remarkable CAGR of around XX all through the period of assessment, followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan region reflects high prospects in the approaching years, with a remarkable expansion rate throughout the assessment period.

In terms of the product, the global market is inclusive of laser based devices, energy based devices, ultrasound devices, RF devices, LED devices and IPL devices. Of these, the worldwide market for skin rejuvenation is lead by IPL devices category. This category is a majorly lucrative and projected to be the biggest category on the basis of market share and value. Before the finish of the figured year, the IPL devices category will reflect a high valuation of around US$ XX Million. The laser based devices category is the quickest expanding category to touch stellar evaluation. This category is increasing due to increased utilization of laser in skin rejuvenation therapy processes.

Based on the end users, the worldwide market is broadly categorised into beauty clinics and dermatology clinics. The dermatology clinics category is the biggest category and is expected to dominate the worldwide market for skin rejuvenation on the basis of market evaluation. During 2017, this category exhibited a higher market share of over XX and is projected to carry on its status quo for the duration of the assessment, 2018-2027.

The foremost companies active in the worldwide market includes Alma Lasers, Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Fotona d.d., EL.En. S.p.A., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Solta Medical Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corporation and others.

