Special Purpose Needles Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

Market Dynamics

Apart from infectious diseases, spinal disorders will further add to the list of factors fuelling demand for special purpose needles in hospitals and clinics over the following decade. Furthermore, imposition of government regulations regarding advanced healthcare systems, safe usage of needles, surge in government support and joint efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency will boost demand for special purpose needles. However, growing awareness regarding needle-free injection technology in parallel with high cost of special purpose needles will restrain growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, instances of product recalls due to low quality are further inhibiting growth of the market.

Collaborations between private medical companies and government, in order to spread awareness among patients regarding unsafe usage of used needles is a prominent trend witnessed in the market over the following decade. Furthermore, companies operating in the market are mainly directing their efforts to offer production of user-friendly safety needles in order to prevent needle injuries that could propagate HIV and other blood borne diseases.

Request For Report Toc: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3549

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, the market in North America will grow at a CAGR of XX% and will reach a market value of US$ XX Mn by the end of 2026. Whereas, the market in APEJ will grow relatively fast at a CAGR of XX% in the span of next ten years. Collectively, the markets in North America, APEJ and Western Europe will account for XX% market share in 2018.

Vendor Insights

Some major market players operating in the global special purpose needles market include Medtronic, Becton, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dicksen and Company, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Nove Nordisk A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., SERAG-WEISSNER GmbH & Co. and Cook Medical.

Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/3549