Thermoforming Plastics In Food & Beverages Market by Competitors, Type, Product, Region and Application

Soaring demand for packaged mineral water, bottled carbonated drinks, milk, and fruit juices has influenced the global market, rendering thermoforming plastics as a widely-preferred packaging method for food products and beverages. Contrastively, the alarming impact of plastic dumping on the global environment is stridently curbing the consumption in global F&B thermoforming plastics market. Products categorized as synthetic thermoformed plastics and biodegradable thermoformed plastics are penetrating the packaging industry for food products, especially the synthetic products segment; which is slated to dominate the global market by accounting for over 85% share of global market revenues during the forecast period. Application of thermoforming plastics in food & beverages industry will account for nearly 35% of the global F&B thermoforming plastics market.

Europe is estimated to account for over XX% share of global market revenue in 2018 and beyond, while Asia Pacific’s F&B thermoforming plastics market will contribute to XX% of the gross global market share and register expansion at XX% CAGR through 2025. The competitive landscape in the global F&B thermoforming plastics market is indicating healthy collaboration which is evident in recent business expansion updates such as leading plastic manufacturer Amcor Rigid Plastic seeking acquisition of Sonoco Products Co., which produces containers for food & beverages, and personal care products. Such dealings project higher use of thermoforming plastics in specialty foods market, an untapped opportune application in the global F&B thermoforming plastics market. For a similar instance, Thermoforming Systems LLC, a European plastics packaging leader, advanced their disposable food packaging businesses and food service applications by investing over a million dollars on a thermoforming equipment factory in North America, which is indicative of growth in North America’s F&B thermoforming plastics market. Some leading participants in the global F&B thermoforming plastics market, profiled in the report, include, Clear Lam Packaging, Inc., Anchor Packaging, Inc., Tray-Pak Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, D&W FINE PACK, Placon, Reynolds, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, and Silgan Holdings, Inc., among others.

