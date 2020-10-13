Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Emerging Drugs and Companies by DelveInsight

(Albany,US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Pipeline Insight, 2020.

“Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) market. A detailed picture of the Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Key Companies:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Genentech, a member of the Roche group

GlaxoSmithKline

Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical/ Genentech

Bristol Myers Squibb

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Viela Bio

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Nintedanib

Lenabasum

Tocilizumab

GSK 2330811

Belimumab

Pirfenidone

Abatacept

Brodalumab

Inebilizumab

VIB7734

And Many Others

Diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc), a type of systemic sclerosis, is an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation, vasculopathy, and fibrosis. The skin thickening is extended from proximal extremities from the elbows and knees to the abdomen or chest. Most common features in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis includes cutaneous, renal, pulmonary, heart, and other organs involvement. Inflammation and subsequently fibrosis of internal organs such as lungs, heart, gastrointestinal tract, and kidneys results in decreased organ function and poor prognosis.

Scleroderma results from an overproduction and accumulation of collagen in body tissues. Genetic susceptibility plus a triggering event result in a cascade of innate and adaptive immunoinflammatory responses.

Environmental factors may also play a role such as exposure to silica, solvents, spirits, and certain medications that have an increased risk of developing systemic sclerosis. The usual initial symptom of Systemic Sclerosis is swelling, followed by thickening and tightening of the skin at the ends of the fingers. Heartburn, difficulty in swallowing, and shortness of breath are occasionally the first symptoms. Aches and pains in several joints often accompany early symptoms. Sometimes, inflammation of the muscles (myositis), with its accompanying muscle pain and weakness, develops. Raynaud’s phenomenon, often is the first sign of the disease, in which the fingers suddenly and temporarily become very pale and tingle or become numb, painful, or a combination of both in response to cold and sometimes emotional ups and downs may also showcase.

Key Questions

What are the current options for Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) ?

? How many Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc)?

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Current Treatment Patterns Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Discontinued Products Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Product Profiles Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Key Companies Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Unmet Needs Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Future Perspectives Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

