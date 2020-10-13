Psoriasis Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Patient Population and Treatment Options by DelveInsight

(Albany,US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Psoriasis – Epidemiology Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Psoriasis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Psoriasis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the facts:

The incidence of psoriasis ranges between 0.09% and 11.4% in various countries, making it a serious problem across the globe. It is also found that it commonly occurs in the age group of 50 to 69. In the United States, Psoriasis affects about 7.4 million people. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), nearly 3 percent of the world’s population has some form of psoriasis 125 million people.

Scope of the report:

The Psoriasis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Psoriasis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Psoriasis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Psoriasis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Psoriasis

The report provides the segmentation of the Psoriasis epidemiology

Psoriasis is a medical condition that directly affects the human skin. The condition is a long term disease that currently has very few or no treatment options. The severity of the disease and inadequate treatment methods will lead to a high emphasis on early detection and treatment of the disease across the world. The increasing research and development activities and high investments in these activities will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

The symptoms of psoriasis include red patches, itchiness, rashes, and irritation. The increasing medical activities associated with the condition and the growing emphasis on the development of efficient treatment options will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall psoriasis treatment market in the foreseeable future.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Psoriasis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Psoriasis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Psoriasis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Psoriasis?

What are the currently available treatments of Psoriasis?

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Psoriasis Psoriasis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Psoriasis Treatment and Management

6.2. Psoriasis Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

