YERSINIA DIAGNOSTICS MARKET GROWTH BY 2026 | THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, MERCK KGAA,, BD, BIOMÉRIEUX SA

The Global Yersinia Diagnostics Market research report is a comprehensive research study that is set up with the utilization of most recent qualitative and quantitative research techniques. Research experts and examiners led telephonic meetings with industry pioneers and other significant sources to gather most accurate and unbiased market news. Moreover, readers get quantitative and subjective data and information for this report from both the interest and supply sides of the Worldwide Yersinia Diagnostics Market. The report offers an insightful and complete investigation of the Yersinia Diagnostics Market, considering market rivalry, division, drivers, restrictions, challenges, patterns, openings, local development, and other basic aspects.

The global yersinia diagnostics market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the advancement in the technology, rise in awareness about health among people and increase in the adoption of molecular diagnostic tools.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global yersinia diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA,, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ELITechGroup Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lonza Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., and others.

Market Definition:

Yersinia, a bacterial species belongs to the family of Enterobacteriaceae. Yersinia is responsible for acute diarrhea, enterocolitis, mesenteric lymphadenitis and terminal ileitis. Infection from the Yersinia can be identified through common symptoms including swelling of lymph nodes, fever, chest pain, haemoptysis and dyspnea. Yersinia is mainly acquired through the consumption of contaminated food, water or by the bites of infected fleas. The Yersinia bacteria can be diagnosed with antibiotic treatment. The rise in the number of patient infected by Yersinia is boosting the diagnosis market.

Market Drivers

Advancement in the technology is driving the market

Rise in awareness about health among people is driving the market

Adoption of molecular diagnostic tools acts as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the number of patients around the globe is also driving the market

Higher occurrence rate of Yersiniosis in Japan, Northern Europe and Scandinavian countries has significant role in growth of market

Market Restraints

High competition among the manufacturers of Yersinia diagnostics restricts the market growth

Limited funding from the government for health care developments hamper the market growth

Bulk purchase by various group purchasing organizations hindering the market growth

Segmentation:

By Test

Stool Culture

ELISA

Radioimmunoassay

Tube Agglutination

CT Scan

Ultrasonography

Colonoscopy

By Technology

DNA Probes

Immunoassay

Monoclonal Antibodies

PCR

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Public Health Laboratories

Commercial Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) has been used for the identification of enterocoliticain cancer patient. The results are quite good as most of the cases were identified by the NAAT. This technology can be adopted by the end users such as hospitals for the identification of pathogenic Yersinia

In July 2018, new kits are launched by the CerTest for the diagnosis of pathogens in humans. VIASURE Real Time PCR Detection kits by CerTest helps in detecting the level of pathogens at any time. The kit has other pathogens facilities also and hence in has demand mainly in hospitals

Competitive Analysis:

Global yersinia diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Yersinia diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report:

