Weight Management Market Size by 2026 | BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Nautilus, Inc

Weight Management Market By Type (Equipment, Services, Supplement), Diet (Meals, Beverages, Nutraceuticals), Application (Weight Maintenance, Body Shaping, Sports Injuries, Aesthetic Procedures, Chronic Wound Management, Others), Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Large Retail, Small Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, Online, Others), End User (Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Consulting Services & Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Slimming Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in this market are TECHNOGYM USA Corp, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Nautilus, Inc, ICON Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech. The Simply Good Foods Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co.,The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc, OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Amway, VLCC, WW International, Inc., NUTRISYSTEM, INC, WW International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, DUKE DIET & FITNESS CENTER, Jenny Craig, SLIMMING WORLD, EQUINOX, INC, EDIETS.COM, Life Time, Inc., MoreLife and Hologics Inc. among others.

The global weight management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Global Weight Management Market analysis report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. The market study of Weight Management business document helps minimize the risks of uncertainties and helps in taking sound decisions. With this market report, businesses can create a unique space in the global industry and get identified as the most consistent and dedicated growth partner for market research, strategy formulation and sustainable organizational development. This Global Weight Management Market analysis report includes all the company profiles of the top market players and brands. To formulate this Weight Management Market business report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Weight management is a long-term challenge which is influenced by emotional, behavioural and physical factors. According to Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 30.0% of worlds’ population is affected by the excess weight gain and obesity which are the major concern in the public health issue. Weight controls consist of many techniques and strategies such as diet plan, physical activity, behavioural therapy and surgery or combinations of these all. Some strategies such as altering diet habits and physical workout also influence obesity and other risk factors. Physical exercise is considered as an integral part of weight management and weight loss therapy. The availability of solutions for weight management and changing lifestyle is boosting the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Weight Management Market

Global weight management market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, diet, application, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into equipment, services and supplement

On the basis of diet, the market is segmented into meals, beverages and nutraceuticals In March 2019, Herbalife launched Protein Drink Mix Select and Formula 1 Select Meal Replacement shake, two newly developed alternative proteins. These products are plant-based nutrition mixes which are highly formulated with quinoa, rice proteins and pea. These products are the best alternatives for the allergies of gluten, dairy or soy. These launches definitely enhance the product portfolio as these blends provide essential nutrients with healthy & balanced diet

On the basis of application the market is segmented into weight maintenance, body shaping, sports injuries, aesthetic procedures, chronic wound management and others In March 2017, Nautilus, Inc. had launched various products such as Zero Runner and ZR7000 with the new Octane AirdyneX air resistance bike in the Trade Show taking place in Los Angeles and International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Convention. Due to this, there is product expansion as well as increased revenue of company.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health and beauty stores, online and others. In May 2019, WW International, Inc. had launched a new technology hub in Toronto. This hub will offer the program to their employees. Such hub will transform the ongoing technology of the company

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into fitness centers & health clubs, consulting services & commercial weight loss centers, online weight loss programs, slimming centers and others In January 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY had launch of Diet Coke in North America. In this there is change in look, packaging and new flavours. This modernizing helps Diet Coke to make special in newer generation. As a result, there will be more customer base for this product.



Product Launches

In November 2018, Nautilus, Inc. had successfully launched max intelligence. It uses technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help Bowflex Max Trainer cardio machine users. With this, there is an increase in product line of the company

In December 2018, Kellogg Co. had successfully announced product launch of a sweet new Twist along with new strawberry krispies. Due to this there is an addition of product portfolio.

In May 2017, Nautilus, Inc. had successfully launched New Bowflex suite of strength and cardio equipment offers hybrid velocity training. With this, there is an increase in product portfolio as well as revenue of company

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

2.6 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET: GLOBAL VS REGIONAL

2.7 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.1 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.11 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.12 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE

2.13 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.14 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

7 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DIET

8 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER

10 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

11 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE (EQUIPMENT)

13 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE (SUPPLEMENT)

14 GLOBAL WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE (SERVICES)

15 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS:

16 COMPANY PROFILE

17 CONCLUSION

18 QUESTIONNAIRE

19 RELATED REPORTS

