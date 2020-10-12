Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights By 2027

Mobility aids and transportation equipment help the people with limited to no mobility. These mobility and transportation devices are mostly utilized by the elderly people or the amputee patients who are dependent on their caregivers. Multiple products are available in the market that help to enhance independent mobility of disabled people and allow them to move according to his own will.

Key Players:Mobility+Designed, Inc.,Compass Health Brands (Carex),Pride Mobility Products Corp.,Invacare Corporation,Mobility Transportation Systems,Sunrise Medical (US) LLC,Performance Health,Rollz International,Ottobock,GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, rising number of people with disabilities. Also rise in awareness of different types of innovative equipment and government initiatives are further driving the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented on the devices, equipment, end user. Based on devices, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Medical Beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

