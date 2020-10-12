Military Augmented Reality (Dismounted Soldier Application) Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 17.4% By 2025

In our study, we have segmented the military augmented reality market by components, product types, and functions. The components segment includes lens, display, camera, sensors, memory & processor/controllers and others. The augmented reality systems have various functions in military such as navigation, situational awareness, night vision and asset management. Based on geography, the market for military augmented reality is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Key Players:

1. BAE Systems

2. Applied Research Associates, Inc.

3. Google LLC

4. Osterhout Design Group

5. Six15 Technologies

The military augmented reality market is estimated to account for US$ 1,797.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, from US$ 511.8 Mn in 2017. The growth of military augmented reality market is heavily driven by the significant increase in demand for situational awareness technologies among the defense forces across the globe and the need for hands-free navigation capabilities. The augmented reality systems have numerous advantages in the battlefield, providing the wearer with vital information related to their surroundings, locating positions, and identifying friend or foe among others, thus saving lives.

In 2017, North America led the market for military augmented reality, capturing almost 70% of the entire military augmented reality. The major factor boosting the market for augmented reality in North America is the significant investments from the United States Department of Defense in innovation, development and manufacturing of robust technologies for its armed forces and international allies. The investments from the US is fueling the market for military augmented reality in North America region.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Military Augmented Reality (Dismounted Soldier Application) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

