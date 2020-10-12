Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2020 Witness Astonishing Growth during Forecast with Top Leading players like Honeywell International Inc.,Tyco,Siemens AG,Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd,Secom Plc

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2020 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smoke detectors market market.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Tyco

Siemens AG

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

Secom Plc

Unisafe Fire Protection LLC

3M

Nowatec AS

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smoke detectors market. The smoke detectors using IoT alerts the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners.

The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

The smoke detectors market consists of sales of smoke detectors and related services used for raising alerts by detecting smoke usually associated with fire. Smoke detectors use sensors that detects smoke and raise an audible and/or visual alarm as a warning signal to alert the occupant of fire. Smoke detectors usually only contain smoke sensor. Smoke detectors use batteries or electric power. These systems are being employed in many commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

The global smoke detectors market was worth $10.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% and reach $12.41 billion by 2023.

The smoke detectors market covered in this report is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others, by power source into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup and hardwired without battery backup and by end user into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics , telecommunications manufacturing and others.

