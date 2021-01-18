MEDICAL ROBOTICS MARKET OPPORTUNITY, DEVELOPMENT, TRENDS & TOP COMPANIES (INTUITIVE SURGICAL, ACCURACY INC., STRYKER CORPORATION, HOCOMA AG, MAZOR ROBOTICS, TITAN MEDICAL, HANSEN MEDICAL INC, MEDTECH S.A, KUKA ROBOTER GMBH, IROBOT CORPORATION ETC.)

In 2020, the marketplace dimension of Scientific Robotics is 3980 million US$ and it is going to achieve 12200 million US$ in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020; whilst in China, the marketplace dimension is valued at xx million US$ and can build up to xx million US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% throughout forecast duration.

Robotics has a protracted, colourful historical past, however its programs have handiest not too long ago impacted the healthcare business. In 2000, the sphere’s present primary participant, Intuitive Surgical, used to be some of the first companies to convey a surgical robotic to marketplace. On the time, the corporate’s advertising used to be targeted on faraway surgeries. Alternatively, the following years have noticed the programs of this life-changing era build up exponentially, to the purpose the place the probabilities enabled through these days’s scientific robots are unending. Every “player” sees added worth on this era: minimum invasiveness for the affected person, enhanced microsurgery and precision features for the surgeon, and value optimization for the healthcare gadget because of sufferers’ shorter restoration time.

Scientific Robotics is a robotic used within the scientific sciences. They come with, however aren’t restricted to, surgical robots. Those are in maximum telemanipulators,

Key Firms Analyzed on this Record are:

• Intuitive surgical

• Accuracy Inc.

• Stryker company

• Hocoma AG

• Mazor robotics

• Titan Scientific

• Hansen scientific Inc

• Medtech S.A

• Kuka Roboter GmbH

• Irobot Company

• …

International Scientific Robotics Marketplace file has been compiled thru intensive number one analysis (thru analytical analysis, marketplace survey and observations) and secondary analysis. The file additionally includes a whole considering qualitative and quantitative overview through examining information accrued from business analysts and marketplace individuals throughout key issues within the business’s worth chain, expansion sides, usage ratio and production capability.

