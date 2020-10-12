5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Research Report: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Segmentation by Product: 5-Axis

6-Axis



Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5-Axis

1.4.3 6-Axis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.3 Machinery

1.5.4 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.5.5 Food & Beverage

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production by Regions

4.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FANUC

8.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.1.2 FANUC Overview

8.1.3 FANUC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FANUC Product Description

8.1.5 FANUC Related Developments

8.2 KUKA

8.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA Overview

8.2.3 KUKA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KUKA Product Description

8.2.5 KUKA Related Developments

8.3 ABB

8.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB Overview

8.3.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ABB Product Description

8.3.5 ABB Related Developments

8.4 Yaskawa

8.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yaskawa Overview

8.4.3 Yaskawa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Yaskawa Product Description

8.4.5 Yaskawa Related Developments

8.5 kawasaki

8.5.1 kawasaki Corporation Information

8.5.2 kawasaki Overview

8.5.3 kawasaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 kawasaki Product Description

8.5.5 kawasaki Related Developments

8.6 DENSO

8.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

8.6.2 DENSO Overview

8.6.3 DENSO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DENSO Product Description

8.6.5 DENSO Related Developments

8.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

8.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview

8.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Product Description

8.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Related Developments

8.8 Epson

8.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

8.8.2 Epson Overview

8.8.3 Epson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Epson Product Description

8.8.5 Epson Related Developments

8.9 Staubli

8.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

8.9.2 Staubli Overview

8.9.3 Staubli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Staubli Product Description

8.9.5 Staubli Related Developments

8.10 OTC

8.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

8.10.2 OTC Overview

8.10.3 OTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 OTC Product Description

8.10.5 OTC Related Developments

8.11 COMAU

8.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information

8.11.2 COMAU Overview

8.11.3 COMAU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 COMAU Product Description

8.11.5 COMAU Related Developments

8.12 Omron Adept Technologies

8.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Overview

8.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Related Developments

8.13 SIASUN

8.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

8.13.2 SIASUN Overview

8.13.3 SIASUN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 SIASUN Product Description

8.13.5 SIASUN Related Developments

8.14 HIWIN(TW)

8.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

8.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Overview

8.14.3 HIWIN(TW) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 HIWIN(TW) Product Description

8.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Related Developments

8.15 Yamaha

8.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.15.2 Yamaha Overview

8.15.3 Yamaha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Yamaha Product Description

8.15.5 Yamaha Related Developments

8.16 GSK

8.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

8.16.2 GSK Overview

8.16.3 GSK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 GSK Product Description

8.16.5 GSK Related Developments

8.17 Triowin

8.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

8.17.2 Triowin Overview

8.17.3 Triowin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Triowin Product Description

8.17.5 Triowin Related Developments

8.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

8.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

8.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Overview

8.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Product Description

8.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Related Developments

9 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Distributors

11.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

