Porous Media Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026 | Mott, Entegris, GKN

The report titled Global Porous Media Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Porous Media market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Porous Media market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Porous Media market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Porous Media market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Porous Media report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Porous Media report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Porous Media market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Porous Media market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Porous Media market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Porous Media market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Porous Media market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Porous Media Market Research Report: Mott, Entegris, GKN, Nippon Seisen, Purolator, Pall, Hengko, Capstan Incorporated, Porvair, Baoji Saga, Applied Porous Technologies, Swift Filters, PMF, Nanjing Shinkai Filter, Ami Enterprises, POROYAL, Baoji City Changsheng Titanium, FUJI FILTER, Rainbow Ming

Global Porous Media Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel Material

Nickel-Based Material

Titanium-Based Material

Other Material



Global Porous Media Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Electronics Industry

Other Industries



The Porous Media Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Porous Media market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Porous Media market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Porous Media market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Porous Media industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Porous Media market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Porous Media market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Porous Media market?

Table of Contents:

1 Porous Media Market Overview

1.1 Porous Media Product Overview

1.2 Porous Media Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel Material

1.2.2 Nickel-Based Material

1.2.3 Titanium-Based Material

1.2.4 Other Material

1.3 Global Porous Media Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Porous Media Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Porous Media Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Porous Media Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Porous Media Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Porous Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Porous Media Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Porous Media Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Porous Media Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Porous Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Porous Media Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Porous Media Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Porous Media Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Porous Media Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Porous Media Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Porous Media Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Porous Media Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Porous Media Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Porous Media Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Porous Media Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Porous Media Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Porous Media as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Porous Media Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Porous Media Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Porous Media by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Porous Media Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Porous Media Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Porous Media Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Porous Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Porous Media Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Porous Media Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Porous Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Porous Media by Application

4.1 Porous Media Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Power Industry

4.1.3 Metallurgy Industry

4.1.4 Electronics Industry

4.1.5 Other Industries

4.2 Global Porous Media Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Porous Media Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Porous Media Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Porous Media Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Porous Media by Application

4.5.2 Europe Porous Media by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Porous Media by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Porous Media by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Porous Media by Application

5 North America Porous Media Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Porous Media Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Porous Media Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Media Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Porous Media Business

10.1 Mott

10.1.1 Mott Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mott Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Mott Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Mott Porous Media Products Offered

10.1.5 Mott Recent Developments

10.2 Entegris

10.2.1 Entegris Corporation Information

10.2.2 Entegris Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Entegris Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Mott Porous Media Products Offered

10.2.5 Entegris Recent Developments

10.3 GKN

10.3.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.3.2 GKN Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 GKN Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GKN Porous Media Products Offered

10.3.5 GKN Recent Developments

10.4 Nippon Seisen

10.4.1 Nippon Seisen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Seisen Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Nippon Seisen Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nippon Seisen Porous Media Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Seisen Recent Developments

10.5 Purolator

10.5.1 Purolator Corporation Information

10.5.2 Purolator Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Purolator Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Purolator Porous Media Products Offered

10.5.5 Purolator Recent Developments

10.6 Pall

10.6.1 Pall Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pall Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pall Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pall Porous Media Products Offered

10.6.5 Pall Recent Developments

10.7 Hengko

10.7.1 Hengko Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hengko Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hengko Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hengko Porous Media Products Offered

10.7.5 Hengko Recent Developments

10.8 Capstan Incorporated

10.8.1 Capstan Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Capstan Incorporated Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Capstan Incorporated Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Capstan Incorporated Porous Media Products Offered

10.8.5 Capstan Incorporated Recent Developments

10.9 Porvair

10.9.1 Porvair Corporation Information

10.9.2 Porvair Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Porvair Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Porvair Porous Media Products Offered

10.9.5 Porvair Recent Developments

10.10 Baoji Saga

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Porous Media Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Baoji Saga Porous Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Baoji Saga Recent Developments

10.11 Applied Porous Technologies

10.11.1 Applied Porous Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 Applied Porous Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Applied Porous Technologies Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Applied Porous Technologies Porous Media Products Offered

10.11.5 Applied Porous Technologies Recent Developments

10.12 Swift Filters

10.12.1 Swift Filters Corporation Information

10.12.2 Swift Filters Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Swift Filters Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Swift Filters Porous Media Products Offered

10.12.5 Swift Filters Recent Developments

10.13 PMF

10.13.1 PMF Corporation Information

10.13.2 PMF Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 PMF Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 PMF Porous Media Products Offered

10.13.5 PMF Recent Developments

10.14 Nanjing Shinkai Filter

10.14.1 Nanjing Shinkai Filter Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nanjing Shinkai Filter Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Nanjing Shinkai Filter Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nanjing Shinkai Filter Porous Media Products Offered

10.14.5 Nanjing Shinkai Filter Recent Developments

10.15 Ami Enterprises

10.15.1 Ami Enterprises Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ami Enterprises Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Ami Enterprises Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ami Enterprises Porous Media Products Offered

10.15.5 Ami Enterprises Recent Developments

10.16 POROYAL

10.16.1 POROYAL Corporation Information

10.16.2 POROYAL Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 POROYAL Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 POROYAL Porous Media Products Offered

10.16.5 POROYAL Recent Developments

10.17 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium

10.17.1 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium Corporation Information

10.17.2 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium Porous Media Products Offered

10.17.5 Baoji City Changsheng Titanium Recent Developments

10.18 FUJI FILTER

10.18.1 FUJI FILTER Corporation Information

10.18.2 FUJI FILTER Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 FUJI FILTER Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 FUJI FILTER Porous Media Products Offered

10.18.5 FUJI FILTER Recent Developments

10.19 Rainbow Ming

10.19.1 Rainbow Ming Corporation Information

10.19.2 Rainbow Ming Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Rainbow Ming Porous Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Rainbow Ming Porous Media Products Offered

10.19.5 Rainbow Ming Recent Developments

11 Porous Media Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Porous Media Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Porous Media Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Porous Media Industry Trends

11.4.2 Porous Media Market Drivers

11.4.3 Porous Media Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

