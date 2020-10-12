Precision Farming Market is Projected to Increment at an Eye-Catching CAGR by 2026 | 13.5% CAGR | Know the COVID19 Impact

The Global Precision Farming Market size is projected to reach USD 12445.1 Mn by 2026 from USD 5223.5 Mn in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the Precision Farming market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Precision Farming market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends molding the growth of the Precision Farming market

The segmentation of the Precision Farming market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Precision Farming Market Report are

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco

Agjunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

SST Development Group

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

Dickey-John Corporation

Cropmetrics

Hexagon Agriculture

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Agribotix

Autocopter Corp

. Based on type, report split into

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

. Based on Application Precision Farming market is segmented into

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others