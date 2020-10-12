Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors

“

Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Playground Artificial Grass Turf market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc, DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A, Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Playground Artificial Grass Turf market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Playground Artificial Grass Turf industry geography segment.

The pandemic impact and recovery measures in Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry and new policies and plans are covered. The complete historic, present Playground Artificial Grass Turf market monitoring and performance check is conducted with the help of reliable data sources and paid sources

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market: Chapter 1, is executive summary of Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Playground Artificial Grass Turf; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Playground Artificial Grass Turf; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Playground Artificial Grass Turf market in the next years.

The global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market research report is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market report study provides intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research which help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. This research report covers the current status and future prospects for the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. Report offers the detailed Playground Artificial Grass Turf market overview, development, and segment by type, application and region. In addition, Playground Artificial Grass Turf market research report introduces the market competition overview among the major companies and companies’ profiles.

The unbiased opinions of stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives and other key opinion leaders of the industry will offer authentic data with reliability. A complete analysis of Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market competition, end-user demand, import-export statistics, sales margin and the market size is provided. The business strategies followed by top industry players will lead to a smarter business decision and investment feasibility.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type

Market Segmentation: By Application

School Playground, Public Playground, Stadium, Others

Below Key Client Queries Will Be Answered By Our Report:

1. Which are the major regions covered in this report and what is the country-level Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry presence?

2. What are the major market strength and opportunities that will capture revenue in Playground Artificial Grass Turf in coming years?

3. What are the effective sales strategies and emerging segments of top players?

4. Which are worldwide top industry players and effective Playground Artificial Grass Turf growth strategies followed by these players?

5. Which are market opportunities and development plans in this industry?

The cost analysis of the Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 School Playground, Public Playground, Stadium, Others

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry

1.6.1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Playground Artificial Grass Turf Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Playground Artificial Grass Turf Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production by Regions

4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Playground Artificial Grass Turf Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc, DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A, Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Channels

11.2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Distributors

11.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”