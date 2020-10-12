Extensive Research Driving the Antibacterial Drugs Market

Antibacterial drugs refer to the substances that can destroy or inhibit the growth of microorganism such as bacteria. Antibacterial drugs are often termed as antibiotics, and widely used in prevention and treatment of infectious dieses. Various classes of these drugs have been developed, according to the microorganism to be checked. Antibacterial drugs market is driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

β-lactams have the largest market in antibacterial drugs market. Out of which, carbapenems have the fastest growing market. This is due to increased intake of this drug, replacing others. Asia dominates the antibacterial drugs market. This is due to large population base and increasing cases for bacterial infections such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, tetanus and others in the region. Countries, such as China and India, are expected to experience high growth for antibacterial drugs market. This is due to increasing availability of generic drugs and improving economy in these countries. North America and Europe are also expected to experience significant growth in antibacterial drugs market due to rising number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains in these regions.

Increase in aged population, growing demand for efficient and affordable antibacterial drugs and increasing number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains are some of the key factors that are driving the global antibacterial drugs market. In addition, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, that demand for development of innovative molecules or treatment are driving the antibacterial drugs market. However, factors such as rising number of generic drugs for antibacterial activities and patent expiries are restraining the growth of antibacterial market. In addition, less R&D in this field and increased market maturity are restraining the global antibacterial drugs market.

Innovation of some novel compounds with improved efficacy, reduced time for action and fewer side effects are expected to offer good opportunity for growth of antibacterial drugs market.

Some of the major trends that have been observed in the antibacterial drugs market include partnerships between companies for new product developments. In addition, presently, only few patented drugs are available in antibacterial drugs market. The market is dominated with generic drugs manufacturers. New formulations and use of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), combination products are gaining popularity in the market.

Major companies dealing in the antibacterial drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Other major companies dealing in the antibacterial market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc and Bayer AG