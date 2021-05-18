Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks Live NHL Playoffs Match 2021

The Calgary Flames (25-26-3) play the third game of a four-game set against the Vancouver Canucks (22-28-4) in a regular-season tilt Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks Live Streaming NHL Playoffs 2021 Online: Start time, TV Channel, How to watch.

Calgary Flames (25-26-3) at Vancouver Canucks (22-28-4)

NHL Hockey: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm (Rogers Arena)

The Line: Vancouver Canucks -103 / Calgary Flames -119 — Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds

TV: ESPN+, SNW, SNP

The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks meet Tuesday in NHL action at the Rogers Arena.

The Calgary Flames look for a win after winning six of their last nine games. The Calgary Flames are averaging 2.7 goals per game and are scoring on 19.5 percent of their power play opportunities. Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary with 19 goals, Elias Lindholm has 28 assists and Matthew Tkachuk has 144 shots on goal. Defensively, the Calgary Flames are allowing 2.8 goals per game and are killing 80.6 percent of their opponents power plays. Jacob Markstrom has allowed 109 goals on 1,140 shots faced and Artyom Zagidulin has allowed two goals on 11 shots.

The Vancouver Canucks look for a win after losing seven of their last 10 games. The Vancouver Canucks are averaging 2.6 goals per game and are scoring on 16.8 percent of their power play opportunities. Brock Boeser leads Vancouver with 22 goals, Quinn Hughes has 37 assists and Bo Horvat has 126 shots on goal. Defensively, the Vancouver Canucks are allowing 3.3 goals per game and are killing 78.5 percent of their opponents power plays. Braden Holtby has given up 71 goals on 667 shots faced while Thatcher Demko has given up 97 goals on 1,124 shots.

The Flames are 5-2 in their last 7 games as a favorite and 0-8 in their last 8 games playing on 1 days rest. The Canucks are 1-4 in their last 5 home games and 3-8 in their last 11 games as an underdog. The under is 9-1 in Flames last 10 road games. The under is 9-4-2 in Canucks last 15 home games. The Flames are 5-1 in the last 6 meetings in Vancouver and 7-2 in the last 9 meetings. The favorite is 43-21 in the last 64 meetings.

The Calgary Flames are playing the better hockey, have been money in the favorite role lately and have won six of the eight meetings against the Canucks this season. The Vancouver Canucks continue to pile up the losses, playing at home hasn’t helped much and they don’t cash enough in the underdog role to make things worth it. The Canucks have killed bettors pockets this season and they’re current form doesn’t have anybody running to the window to back them. I’ll lay the cheap price with the Flames.

It’s one of the final two regular-season games for the NHL between a pair of teams going through the motions while the rest of the league has gotten into playoff action on the ice north of the border. The Calgary Flames are on the road as they travel to face the Vancouver Canucks in the second game of a four-game, two-city set Tuesday afternoon. These teams met Sunday night in Vancouver with the Flames earning a 6-5 overtime victory. In the season series, the Flames have extended their advantage to 6-2 with the victory Sunday. Can Calgary muster up another victory or will the Canucks find a way to get one back?

Calgary Flames Trying to Finish Strong

Calgary won their third straight by winning in overtime Sunday night though it’s too little, too late for their playoff hopes. The Flames are fifth in the North Division and have been eliminated from playoff contention as they can’t put up more than 57 points while Montreal finished the year with 59. Calgary is 20th in the league in goals for as they put up an average of 2.72 goals per contest. The Flames are 16th in the league in goals-against by allowing 2.85 goals a night this season. Calgary is tied for 20th in the league in power-play success as they convert 18.8% of their chances with the man advantage on the year. The Flames are tied for 15th in the league in penalty killing as they successfully navigate through 79.9% of their shorthanded situations.

It was a wild contest on Sunday night as two teams with no pressure combined for 11 goals but the Flames ended up emerging with the victory. The opening period saw Calgary with an 11-6 edge in shots on goal and they skated away with a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Josh Leivo opened the scoring with his sixth of the year, unassisted, at the 9:30 mark. In the second period, the Flames held a 16-8 advantage in shots and a 4-1 edge on the scoreboard to open a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes. Milan Lucic scored his 10th of the year at 5:48 off assists from Michael Stone and Leivo, to make it a 2-0 game. Matthew Tkachuk extended to a 3-0 lead with his 13th goal of the season at 7:17 off assists from Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau. Andrew Mangiapane made it a 4-0 game with his 15th of the season at 8:05 off assists from Dillon Dube and Mikael Backlund. After Vancouver got on the board to trim the lead, Mangiapane tallied his second of the game and 16th of the year at 14:03 off assists from Backlund and Connor Mackey to make it a 5-1 game. In the third period, Calgary was outshot 18-8 and outscored 4-0, to send the game to overtime. During the extra session, the Flames were outshot 3-1 but scored the winning goal to take the victory. Lindholm scored his 19th of the year off an assist from Juuso Valimaki at 3:24 of the extra session for the victory. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Flames, who held a 36-35 edge in shots on goal, in the win. He’s expected to get the start in goal again here.

Vancouver Canucks Playing Out the String

Vancouver battled back from a four-goal deficit heading to the third period to force overtime before losing. The Canucks are in the basement of the North Division, 29 points behind the division-winning Maple Leafs, and are out of playoff contention. Vancouver stands 24th in the league in goals for as they average 2.63 goals per contest this season. The Canucks are 26th in the league in goals-against as they allow an average of 3.31 goals a night. Vancouver is 23rd in the league in power-play success as they convert 17.7% of their chances with the man advantage on the year. The Canucks are 18th in the league in penalty killing as they kill off 79.2% of their shorthanded situations on the year.

In Sunday’s game, Vancouver dug themselves out of a major hole but they were unable to complete the comeback as they fell in overtime. The opening period saw Vancouver outshot by an 11-6 margin and they trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of action. In the second period, the Canucks were outshot 16-8 in the period and outscored 4-1 to trail 5-1 after 40 minutes. After giving up three goals in a 2:17 span to trail 4-0, Travis Hamonic got Vancouver on the board with his second of the year at 13:21 off an assist from Quinn Hughes. The Canucks gave up a goal 42 seconds later to trail by four once again. Vancouver turned up the heat in the third period, outshooting Calgary 18-8 and outscoring them 4-0 to tie things up at the end of regulation. Tyler Graovac made it a 5-2 game with his third of the year, on the power play, at 2:30 off assists from J.T. Miller and Hughes. Brock Boeser cut the deficit to two goals with his 21st of the year, on the power play, at 7:47 off an assist from Hughes. Miller made it a 5-4 game with his 14th of the season, shorthanded, at 11:28 off an assist from Jimmy Vesey. Boeser capped the comeback by tying the game with his second of the game and 22nd of the year at 17:58 off assists from Alexander Edler and Miller. In the extra session, the Canucks held a 3-1 edge in shots but gave up the winning goal to take the OT loss. Braden Holtby made 30 saves for Vancouver, who was outshot 36-35, in the loss. Thatcher Demko is expected to get the start in net here.

These two teams have nothing to play for and inevitably, their final regular-season games due to the pause the Canucks had earlier in the year due to COVID-19 concerns have held up the North Division playoff series, which won’t start until Wednesday (Winnipeg/Edmonton) and Thursday (Montreal/Toronto), once these games are completed. Meanwhile, the other series all will have been underway by Monday with several series having played multiple games. The Flames have owned the season series, winning six of the eight contests to date, and they seem intent on finishing strong, though it means little in the grand scheme of things. Calgary has momentum, having taken the first two games of this set. Give the edge to the Flames as they continue their success over Vancouver.

Prediction: Calgary Flames -135

Flames at Canucks: Projected starting goalies

Jacob Markstrom (21-19-2, 2.67 GAA, .904 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Thatcher Demko (15-18-1, 2.87 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO)

Markstrom has won three straight starts, including back-to-back outings against his former employer, the Vancouver Canucks. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .927 SV% with one of his three shutouts against the Canucks.

Demko has alternated wins and losses in each of his past six starts, winning last time out in Edmonton Saturday. He hasn’t fared well against the Flames, going just 1-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .878 SV% in five starts.

Flames at Canucks: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Flames 4, Canucks 2

Money line (ML)

The FLAMES (-135) have really had the number of the Canucks (+110), especially when Markstrom is patrolling the crease against his old team. Calgary has looked very good, even though these games are rather meaningless. Vancouver, on the other hand, has appeared to be rather disinterested.