Edge Computing – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Edge Computing Market is expected to reach $33.38 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.1% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Edge Computing Market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp. and Schneider Electric SE.

Growing adoption of IoT across industries, surmounting exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time and automated decision-making solutions are driving the market growth. However, initial Capex for infrastructure is hampering the growth of the market.

Edge computing provides real-time data analysis, reduces the cost related to data management and operations and also makes sure that all other IT assets remain in working condition even though any one device breakdowns.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the large-scale deployment of hardware components for decentralizing storage and computing operations, enabling comprehensive edge infrastructure deployment, and reducing network traffic.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing.

Types Covered:

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Platform

• Services

• Edge-Managed Platform

• Micro Data Center

• Software

Technologies Covered:

• Mobile Edge Computing

• Fog Computing

Applications Covered:

• Assets Tracking

• Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

• Data Caching

• Environment Monitoring

• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

• Internet of Things (IoT)

• Location Services

• Optimized Local Content Distribution

• Remote Monitoring

• Smart Cities

• Smart Grids

• Traffic Management

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Datacenters

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

• Transportation and Logistics

• Wearables

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

