Mechanical Control Cables – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Mechanical Control Cables Market is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in mechanical control cables market include Triumph Group, Elliott Manufacturing, Orscheln Products, Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc, Tyler Madison, Inc., Escadean LTD, Sila Group, Cablecraft Motion Controls, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Loos & Co. Inc., Bergen Cable Technology, Inc., Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc., Wescon Controls, Ringspann GmbH, Lexco Cable Mfg., Drallim Industries Limited, Grand Rapids Controls, LLC., VPS Control Systems, Inc., AeroControlex, and Küster Holding GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing air passenger traffic and demand for commercial aircraft, growing demand for military vessels, and rising demand for new aircraft and military land vehicles. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries is restraining the market growth.

Mechanical control cables provide a push and pull action to actuate components mechanically. They consist of mechanical cables with attached forks, studs, eyes, handles, or other fittings. Varying on the type of motion employed mechanical control cables are often referred to as push-pull control cables or pull-pull mechanical control cables. These are the flexible cables which are used to convey mechanical force by a movement of the inner cable. An upsurge in the demand of commercial aircraft is supporting the manufacturing of mechanical control cables.

Based on material, the wire material segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Wires can be a single conductor or multiple non-insulated conductors made from copper or aluminum. Wires are used in aircraft contain stranded conductors for flexibility and consist of several materials and layers of insulation for thermal protection, abrasion resistance, moisture resistance, and fluid resistance. Various types of wired material mechanical cables are used in flight control, engine control, auxiliary control, and landing gear applications.

Based on the geography, North America is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the high military spending in the US and the increasing procurement of highly advanced armored vehicles. The US offshore sector offers attractive business opportunities for foreign shipbuilding companies. Thus, the growth of the US shipbuilding industry is one of the most significant factors which will lead to an increase in the market for shipbuilding related mechanical components.

Platforms Covered:

• Marine

• Aerial

• Land

Product Types Covered:

• Pull-Pull

• Push-Pull

Materials Covered:

• Jacket Material

• Wire Material

Applications Covered:

• Flight Control

• Engine Control

• Auxiliary Control

• Landing Gears

• Brake Control

End Users Covered:

• Defense

• Commercial

• Non-aero Military

• Automotive

• Non-automotive

• Machinery

Types Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

