Underfloor Heating – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Underfloor Heating Market is expected to reach $8.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in underfloor heating market include Schneider Electric, Uponor Corporation, Honeywell, Nvent Electric Plc, Emerson, Robert Bosch, Thermosoft International Corporation, Nexans S.A., Schlüter-Systems Ltd., Danfoss, Pentair, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, H2O Heating Pty Ltd., Rayotec Ltd., Eberle Controls GmbH, Incognito Heat Co ltd., Solfex Ltd., Daikin, and Halmburger.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include high demand for cost-effective heating solutions, growing consumer awareness toward energy conservation, strong government support and incentives for the adoption of underfloor heating solutions. However, slower response time of underfloor heating systems than radiator systems is restricting the market growth.

Underfloor heating can be defined as the application of electrical systems or water systems to the floor in order to generate heat under the flooring. The electrical systems use electrical cables in order to generate the heat whereas water systems use the length of a pipe in order to pump water through a heat source to heat the floor. An electric underfloor heating system is more applicable to smaller areas such as bathrooms whereas water underfloor systems require more space as well as more time to install.

By component, manifolds segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. These are important because they connect the underfloor heating circuits to the heat source, which can be a boiler, heat pump, or other heat sources. Moreover, manifolds are responsible for circulating water from the boiler to the pipes while controlling the pressure, flow rates, and the temperature.

Based on the geography, the European market is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to the growing trends of zero-carbon emissions and tax-credit benefits policies adopted by various governments in European countries. Also, many players are offering portable electric underfloor heating systems in Europe, which would further increase the adoption of underfloor heating systems.

Subsystems Covered:

• Control Systems

• Heating Systems

Floor Types Covered:

• Rubber and Carpet Flooring

• Tiles, Stones, and Polished Screed

• Wood Flooring

• Vinyl Flooring

• Laminate Flooring

Components Covered:

• Hydronic System Components

• Electric System Components

Installation Types Covered:

• Retrofit Installations

• New Installations

Facilities Covered:

• Existing Building

• New Building

System Types Covered:

• Wet/Hydronic

• Dry/Electric

Product Types Covered:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

Offerings Covered:

• Services

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Sports & Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

