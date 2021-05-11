Immune Health Supplements – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Immune Health Supplements Market is expected to reach $34.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.26% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Immune Health Supplements Market include Bayer AG, NOW Foods, Cellderm Technologies Inc, Kerry Group, Alticor Inc. (Amway), Glanbia Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., USANA Health Sciences, Vital Nutrients, Nutramax Laboratories, EuroPharma Inc, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc, Danisco A/S, Seroyal International Inc and NutriGold Inc.

Rise in user consciousness regarding different health issues and increase in the population of baby boomers are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding these supplements is restraining the market growth.

Immune Health Supplements are used to strengthen the body’s immune system. It consists of various nutrients and vitamins perform different functions in the body to boost up immune response towards pathogens.

Based on sales channel, the online retailing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in usage of e-commerce websites among consumers across the world.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding health and fitness and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Store Based Retailing

• Online Retailing

Sources Covered:

• Animal-Based

• Plant-Based

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Soft Gels/Pills

• Tablets

Ingredients Covered:

• Amino Acids

• Herbal/Botanical Extracts

• Minerals

• Omega-3 Fatty Acids

• Probiotics

• Vitamins

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

