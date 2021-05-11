Savory Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Savory Ingredients Market is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Savory Ingredients Market include ABF Ingredients (OHLY), ADM, Ajinomoto Co Inc, AngelYeast Co Ltd, Cargill, Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lesaffre Group, Novozymes, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Tate & Lyle plc and Vedan International (Holdings) Limited.

Changing consumer food preferences in developing regions and consumers’ aversion to chemical food additives are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of processing and raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Savory ingredients are flavor enhancers that are added to food products to enhance their flavors and aroma without having the need to contribute the separate ones of their own. These are used in different applications in the food industry and used as a general tonic for the digestive tract and antiseptic properties.

Based on type, the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its cost-effectiveness and broad appliance in food applications. It is sodium salt of glutamic acid and is tasteless.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due shifting food consumption pattern, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income of the consumers in countries like China and India.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Production Techniques Covered:

• Heat Treatment

• Acid Treatment

• Maillard Reaction

Origins Covered:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Other Forms

Types Covered:

• Ribonucleotides

• Yeast Extract

• Starch

• Protein

• Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

• Nucleotides

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Feedstuff

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

