Coronavirus Diagnostics – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coronavirus Diagnostics Market include Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Becton,Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GSK Biologicals, Hologic, Lonza, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Qiagen and Roche Diagnostics.

Exponential rise in cases of COVID-19 and growing healthcare spending and increasing need to protect the population from such outbreaks are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as lack of skilled nursing staff is hampering the market growth.

Coronavirus Diagnostics is a tremendously infectious disease caused by the Coronavirus. Symptoms and circumstances of the disease include mild to moderate respiratory discomfort. At the same time as most may get better without any need for special treatment, the virus can cause major issues or serious disease and even death in older individuals and persons with underlying medical problems such as diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers.

Based on the type, the serology tests segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to these tests are done using blood samples. Further, these tests are helpful in determining patients with mild or no symptoms.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to growing investments in R&D activities along with strong support from the governments in the regions are further expected to create huge market opportunities for diagnostic players over the next few years.

Types Covered:

• Molecular Tests (RT-PCR Tests)

• Serology Tests

• Diagnostic Kits



Time Durations Covered:

• 1 Hours to 12 Hours

• 13 Hours to 24 Hours

• 20-60 Minutes

• Less Than 20 Minutes

• More Than 24 Hours



Quantity of Users Covered:

• Single

• Multiple



Applications Covered:

• Hospitals

• Physician Labs

• Private or Commercial Labs

• Public Health Labs



End Users Covered:

• Diagnostics Laboratories

• Research Institutes

• Health Centers & Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

