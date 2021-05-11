Hydraulic Submersible Pumps – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Hydraulic Submersible Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Hydraulic Submersible Pumps Market include Active Engineering (QuaX Pumps), Atlas Copco, Cornell Pump, EBARA, Franklin Electric (Pioneer Pump), Gorman-Rupp , HYCON A / S, Hydra-Tech Pumps, JCB, Selwood, SPP Pumps, Stanley, TERAL, Thompson Pump, TSURUMI, Versa Pump and Xylem (Godwin Pumps).

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are steadily increasing demand owing to enhancing purchasing power and development in the construction industry. However, huge maintenance & operation costs are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Hydraulic submersible pumps (HSPs) are hydraulic turbine-driven downward hole pumps that were developed as an substitute to the further commonly used electric motor-driven submersible.

By application, oil field segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to main areas where the hydraulic submersible pumps locate applications in the manufacturing sector are in the wastewater, sewage treatment & additional effluent management activities, draining out water from holes during mining & construction activities, dewatering purpose in case of flood and extra related calamities, given that reliable source of water to procedure industries that need continuous supply of water for operation and so on.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increased population density in urban areas, resulting in a decline in water quality. The rise in urbanization has resulted in substantial increase in produced wastewater in the country. In order to address this problem, the Government of China had increased the regulation, as well as incentives, for the industrial sector to treat wastewater.

Products Covered:

• Aluminum

• Ductile Iron



Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor



Applications Covered:

• Agricultural

• Construction

• Industrial

• Mining

• Oil Field

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

