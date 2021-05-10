Normal Paraffin – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Normal Paraffin Market is expected to reach $16,624.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Normal Paraffin Market include Sasol, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, Cepsa Chemicals, Sonneborn, CNPC, and Sinopec.

Increased requirement of precision metal casting, the growing industrial applications including synthetic resins and paints are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, development of bio-based products is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/normal-paraffin-market/request-sample

Normal Paraffin is a clear liquid which is made up of saturated hydrocarbons with a straight-chain structure. They are either extracted from kerosene or through the Fischer-Tropsch process at gas-to-liquid production sites. Paraffin (or called kerosene) is a mixture of hydrocarbons and it usually consists of about 10 different hydrocarbons, each containing from 10 to 16 carbon atoms per molecule and the constituents include n-dodecane, alkyl benzene, and naphthalene and its derivatives. Kerosene is obtained from crude oil by distillation and is used as a fuel for heating and aircraft. N-paraffin C10-C13 is a colorless liquid with a mild odor. It is insoluble in water. It is slow-evaporating, environmentally adapted (fully bio-degradable) with negligible sooting (like lamp oil). Normal Paraffin is the major raw material for the manufacture of the LAB. Normal Paraffin is extracted from kerosene which contains an average of 20/25% paraffin and therefore is generally produced close to a refinery as the kerosene, free of the paraffin removed has to be returned to the refinery. Over 80% of Normal Paraffin is used for the production of the LAB the remaining N-Paraffin may be further processed to obtain special solvents used for various industrial applications including synthetic resins, paints and varnishes, degreasing agents and printing inks. Normal paraffin operates as a dissolver in industrial for producing polymers and resins, colours, artistic coverings and grease polisher.

Based on the product, the c14+ N-paraffin segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for c14+ N-paraffin in the production of pharmaceuticals which in turn anticipated increasing the demand for normal paraffin in the market.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/normal-paraffin-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of laundry detergents in the region. Growing economies such as India and China are expected to be the key demand driving regions of N-Paraffin owing to the low-penetration rate of detergents and increasing consumption of LAB.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/normal-paraffin-market

Products Covered:

• Below C10 N-Paraffin

• C10-C13 N-Paraffin

• C14+ N-Paraffin

Types Covered:

• Tech Grade

• Pharma Grade

Applications Covered:

• Solvent

• Degreasers

• Chlorination Paraffin

• Lubricants

• Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)

• Consumer Products

• Agriculture

• Fatty Alcohol Production

• Metal Working Products

End Users Covered:

• Medical

• Industrial

• Food

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com