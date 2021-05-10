Dashboard Camera – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Dashboard Camera Market is expected to reach $8300.82 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dashboard Camera Market include Shenzhen Zhixinsheng Electronic Co., Ltd., TourMate, ITronics Group, DigiLife Technologies Co., Ltd. (Affirmed by HP Inc.), CNSLink Co., Ltd., WatchGuard Video, Pittasoft Co., Ltd., LukasDashcam, Finedigital Inc., DOD Tec, Amcrest Technologies, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Falcon Zero, Garmin Ltd., Steelmate Co., Ltd., Vicovation and Panasonic Corporation.

Implementation of stringent government regulations and increasing insurance frauds and rising number of road accidents and car thefts are propelling the market growth. However, drop in the sales of passenger car production and reliability and privacy Issues are hampering the market growth.

Dashboard cameras are onboard cameras that constantly record the view by a vehicle’s front windscreen and some of the time rear or other windows. The significant advantages of vehicle dashboard cameras are the accident recording abilities. They assist to capture vehicle collations on video, which confirms that there is constantly an observer around. Dashcams are also set on truck dashboards, which assists to record front-facing videos.

Based on the product, the dual-channel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these cameras provide rear and front protection to the vehicle and collet all round evidence in case of road mishaps.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the considerable rise in automotive production and rapidly growing domestic demand and the growth of Japanese car companies into foreign markets.

Products Covered:

• Single-channel

• Rear View

• Dual-channel

Technologies Covered:

• Smart

• Basic

• Advanced

Video Qualities Covered:

• Standard Definition & High Definition (SD & HD)

• Full High Definition (HD) & 4K

Components Covered:

• Sensors

• Microphone

• Lens

• GPS (Global Positioning System)

• Battery

Applications Covered:

• Personal Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Distribution Channels Covered:

• In-store

• Online

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

