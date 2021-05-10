Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market include T-Mobile AG, Sprint Corporation, AT&T Inc, Truphone Limited, AirVoice Wireless, Telefonica S.A., Verizon Wireless Inc, Citic Telcom International Holding Limited, Virgin Mobile, Lebara Group, KDDI Mobile, Exetel Pty Ltd, TracFone Wireless Inc, Lycamobile Group, and Amdocs.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a technique based on Global System for Mobile communications in which a mobile operator or a company leases the spectrum from network operator. MVNO resells wireless services under their brand name using regular telecom operator network.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Deployments Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud



Operational Models Covered:

• Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Light Mobile Virtual Network Operator



Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Service Types Covered:

• Postpaid

• Prepaid



Subscribers Covered:

• Enterprise

• Consumer



Infrastructures Covered:

• Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator

• Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator



Business Models Covered:

• Business

• Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

• Telecom

• Specialist Data

• Bundled

• Retail

• Discount

• Roaming

• Ethnic

• Migrant

• Youth/Media

• International/Roaming



Services Covered:

• Marketing & Sales

• Network Routing, Customer Care

• Handset Management



Applications Covered:

• Billing Support Systems

• Sales Personnel

• Customer Service

• Marketing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

