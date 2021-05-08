Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market is expected to reach $4,013.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 41.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market include Technaid. S.L., Skelex, Sarcos Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., and ATOUN Inc.

Increasing demand for robots and machines for effective rehabilitation therapy and rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the equipment is hampering the growth of the market.

Wearable robots and exoskeletons are utilized to aid in personal mobility. Wearable robots, exoskeletons units are developing additional functionality fast. They support upright walking and relearning of lost functions for stroke patients and individuals who are paralyzed. Exoskeletons deliver high-quality analysis, thus, providing the base for a growth strategy for clinical facilities.

Based on the end-user, the military & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to need for increasing the safety and efficiency of the soldiers and necessity of an exoskeleton which are comfortable to wear for many hours and is still highly effective and flexible.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to encouraging companies to invest in these products for the elder population in the region and increasing investments in military exoskeletons.

Material Types Covered:

• Soft Exoskeleton

• Hard Exoskeleton

Limb Types Covered:

• Upper Limb

• Lower Limb

• Full Body

Types Covered:

• Powered Exoskeletons

• Passive Exoskeletons

• Active Exoskeletons

Applications Covered:

• Sports

• Rehabilitation

• Body Parts Support

• Assistive

End Users Covered:

• Military & Defense

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

